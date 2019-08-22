Dimos Santamas, Boardman, Ohio – Obituary

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held on Monday, August 26, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at St. John’s Greek Orthodox Church in Boardman with Fr. Joseph DiStefano officiating, for Dimos Santamas, 87, who passed away on Thursday, August 22, 2019.

Dimos was born in Larnaca, Cyprus, son of Petros Santamas and Sousanna Georgiou.

He was member of St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church.

He worked for Youngstown Sheet & Tube Company, then LTV Steel for 30 years and then as a bus aide for the Boardman Schools for 16 years.

Dimos served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.

He enjoyed hunting, gardening and going to the beach.

He is survived by his wife, Roula Panayides, whom he married August 23, 1959; two sons, Peter (Bobbie Ann) Santamas of Youngstown and Alki (Margie) Santamas of Boardman; a daughter, Irene (Brian) Kulbacki of Elma, New York and six grandchildren, Nick Santamas, Matt Santamas, Jake (Kelley) Santamas, Alec Santamas, Dylan Kulbacki and Tanner Kulbacki.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Neofitos and three sisters, Eleni, Lygia and Eglie.

Friends will be received on Monday, August 26, from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. at St. John’s Greek Orthodox Church prior to services.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 220 Walnut Street, Youngstown, OH 44503, in memory of Dimos.

Arrangements handled by Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home.

