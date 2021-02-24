Diana M. Bertilacci, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Diana Bertilacci, 98, passed away Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at St. Elizaabeth Hospital in Youngstown, Ohio.



She was the daughter of Frank Paladenich and Madelene Maravic.

She married James Bertilacci July 21, 1952.

She worked at General Electric, Holiday Inn and was a house cleaner.



She was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, where she was the sunshine lady.

She was a member of I.T.A.M. Post 3 Ladies Auxiliary serving as trustee; member of St. George Croation Home; a member of the women’s golf league where she received many awards and trophies and volunteered at St. Vincent De Paul.



She loved to travel and spent most of the summers with her husband and friends, fishing in Canada, the winters in Florida and she went on vacation with her friend, Mary to Hawaii. She enjoyed golf, reading, search a word, bingo, cards and fishing at Pymatuning Lake in the willows. Most of all keeping in touch with family and friends since she was the one who always knew what was going on and if you could not remember something she had the answer and always ready to listen. She was always there to lend a helping hand and putting others before herself.

She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Sandy Mehley; her stepchildren, Prospero Bertilacci, Joseph Bertilacci and Janice Bertilacci; numerous stepgrandchildren and great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces great-nephews and great-nieces.



She was preceded in death by her husband, James Bertilacci; son, Andrew Mehley; stepchildren, Anna Marie Bertilacci, Jimmy Bertilacci and Ronnie Bertilacci; her brothers, Charles Paladenich, Frank Paladenich, Sr. and John Paladenich and her sisters, Barbara Skada, Mary Susany and Kay Sadinski.

The family wishes to thank the staff and management at Austintown Health Care for all they did to make her feel at home and comfortable, all the friends she made there and a special thank you to Dr. Ravi, who provided her with loving care.

Friends will be received on Saturday, February 27 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., immediately followed by a funeral service at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church.

Arrangements handled by Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home.

