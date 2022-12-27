POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) — Desanka Sljepcevic, 88, of Poland, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 20, 2022.



Desanka was born in Yugoslavia, on May 14, 1934, to parents Djuro and Smiljana Tomich.

She was a homemaker, avid crocheter and also worked for her son’s construction business.



Desanka was married to Mileta Vuckovic before coming to the United States in 1967. She was remarried to Pavle Sljepcevic with whom she enjoyed 12 happy years prior to his death.



She was a member of Holy Trinity Serbian Orthodox Church.



Desanka was preceded in death by her son, Jovan Vuckovic; siblings, Mila, Danica, Momcilo, Nikola and Nada.



She leaves behind her son, Dusan Vuckovic; sister, Milka Juzbasich; brother, Marko Tomich; and many nieces and nephews.



The family would like to extend gratitude to Dusan and Stephanie Juzbasich and Thelma Banks and her family for their ongoing love and support, and a special thank you to the Hospice of the Valley, for their care.

Arrangements are being handled by the Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home.



