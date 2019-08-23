Demos Santamas, Boardman, Ohio – Obituary

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held on Monday, August 26, 2019, at 10:30 a.m., at St. John’s Greek Orthodox Church, in Boardman. Father Joseph DiStefano will officiate for Demos Santamas, 87, who passed away on Thursday, August 22, 2019.

Demos was born in Larnaca, Cyprus, son of Petros Santamas and Sousanna Georgiou.

He was a member of St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church.

He worked for Youngstown Sheet & Tube Co., then LTV Steel for 30 years and then as a bus aide for the Boardman Schools for 16 years.

Demos served in the United States Army during the Korean War.

He enjoyed hunting, gardening, going to the beach and spending time with his cockatoo, Bridgette.

He is survived by his wife, Roula Panayides, whom he married August 23, 1959; two sons, Peter (Bobbie Ann) Santamas of Youngstown and Alki (Margie) Santamas of Boardman; a daughter, Irene (Brian) Kulbacki of Elma, New York and six grandchildren, Nick Santamas, Matt Santamas, Jake (Kelley) Santamas, Alec Santamas, Dylan Kulbacki and Tanner Kulbacki.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Neofitos and three sisters, Eleni, Lygia and Eglie.

Friends will be received, also on Monday, August 26, from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m., at St. John’s Greek Orthodox Church.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 220 Walnut Street, Youngstown, OH 44503, in memory of Demos.

Arrangements handled by Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home, Inc.

A television tribute will air Monday, August 26 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.