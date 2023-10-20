YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Deborah Giafrancesco, 71 of Youngstown, passed away on Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at home with her husband by her side.

Deborah was born on March 26, 1952 in Hubbard, Ohio to parents, Lawrence and Eva Rose ( Tisone) Giafrancesco.

She was a graduate of Hubbard High School and worked in retail. She leaves a daughter; her brother, Larry Giafrancesco of Austintown and her husband, Raymond Keller, whom she married in July of 2016 and many extended family and friends.

There will be no services.

Arrangements handled by Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Deborah Gianfrancesco, please visit our floral store.