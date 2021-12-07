CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David R. Meikle, 82, passed away on Sunday, December 5, 2021 at his home.



He was born December 13, 1938 in Westerly, Rhode Island, a son of the late David R. Meikle and Wilhelmina Derricks Meikle.

David was a graduate of Burrillville High School in Rhode Island and then attended the University of New Hampshire and Rhode Island College.

He managed retail stores for 15 years prior to entering the real estate business. He began his career in real estate in 1978 with Porter & Porter Realty which became Meikle & Company Realtors. In 1982 he purchased a Coldwell Banker franchise and in 1995 merged Coldwell Banker Meikle with Coldwell Banker Volpini and then they merged with First Place bank in 1999 becoming Coldwell Bank First Place Realtors. He retired in 2004 and retired to Florida and then returned to Canfield, Ohio in 2019.

He married Donna J. Bubon on April 27, 1969.

Dave was involved in community activities and organizations which includes American Cancer Society, Eastern Orthodox Men’s Society, Austintown Growth Foundation, YSU Penguin Club, Youngstown Chamber of Commerce, Youngstown Columbiana Board of Realtors, Fonderlac CC and Board of Directors at Tippecanoe CC. He also enjoyed spending time with family and friends, golfing and gambling.

He is survived by his wife, Donna (Bubon) Meikle; a brother, Robert J. (Carole) Meikle of Florida and several nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will be received at the at the Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home, Inc., Youngstown, Ohio on Thursday, December 9, 2021 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be to the Holy Trinity Serbian Orthodox Church, 39 Laird Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44509.

