David Michael Mojica, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Private services were held on Friday, February 26, 2021 for David Michael Mojica, who peacefully passed away on Monday, February 22, 2021 at his residence. David was surrounded by family and those who cared for him. As he made his journey, part of our broken hearts went with him and yet rejoiced that he was finally set free from pain and a body that was wearing out.

To know David was to love him and his “Huge, Loving Personality.”

David was born David Michael Mojica on February 21, 1968, son of the late Theresa Mojica and Pedro Mojica and resided his entire life in Youngstown.

David attended Leonard Kirtz School and graduated.

He went on to work at various MASCO workshops and finally at Consumer Support Workshop while residing at their group home for these past many years.

When David was born, all odds were stacked against him but with God’s grace and his strong, determined spirit he overcame. His life was challenged through many surgeries, obstacles and daily challenges, however, he never allowed them to stop his endless positive outlook. His will to endure, with a smile, song and love in his heart is a cherished memory we will carry in our hearts forever.

David especially loved Elvis and there was not a song he didn’t know and sing and as he would say, “I love all music” and he did. He enjoyed basketball, wrestling, (Monday Night Brawl) and football, except the Browns. He could be heard singing Gospel and Elvis songs on his karaoke machine and was asked many times to “turn that music down David.”

He was preceded in death by his parents and is survived by sisters, Patty (Pat) Scahill, Louise (Donald) Martin and Diane (Nick) Terbovich of Austintown and Tina Sobieraj of Poland, many loving nieces and nephews, extended family and staff, friends and caregivers who loved him.

The “David” stories and memories, laughter and smiling face, coined phrases and love of life will live on with us and continue to bring a smile and tear to our hearts.

As David would sing this favorite Elvis Gospel song, “He Touched Me and Made Me Whole” so it is! Jesus, Mommy and Elvis; David you are there!

Contributions can be made in David’s memory for Resident Activities to Consumer Support Services, 909 Sahara Trail #A, Boardman, OH 44515.

The family wants to thank Consumer Support Services and their tremendous staff for years of love and care given David, as well as the All Caring Hospice team.

Arrangements handled by Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home.

