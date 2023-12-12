YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David M. “Booter” Hlebovy, 62, passed away following complications after heart bypass surgery on Saturday, December 2, at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Youngstown.

David was born November 5, 1961 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of the late Clement and Josephine (Necko) Hlebovy.

He was a 1980 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School where he played three years of varsity football and baseball.

David drove for a number of trucking companies, most recently with R & L Linehaull Inc. where he hauled FedEx Freight.

He was a member of Crossroads Church in Youngstown and belonged to the Crossroads Men’s Group. David served as a Row Connector and was also on the Count Team. He was a dear friend and will be missed by his Crossroads family.

David also belonged to the First Catholic Slovak Union, Slovak Catholic Sokols and participated in various area softball leagues where he was an avid pitcher.

David is survived by two brothers, Ken (Julie) Hlebovy of Youngstown and Jim (Renee) Hlebovy of Austintown. He also leaves his two nieces, Stephanie Hlebovy and Gianna Hlebovy. Although David did not have any children of his own, he was their biggest supporter and never missed an event. He leaves several aunts and cousins as well.

David will be missed by his lifelong friends, Mike and Denise Galterio, Carl and Ron Galterio and Bruce Franken. David always looked forward to attending the Galterio’s rib cookout where he was the life of the party and the first one in the swimming pool.

He was a devout fan of the Dallas Cowboys, Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Cincinnati Reds. David also enjoyed watching horse races at the Mahoning Valley Race Course.

Family and friends may call on Saturday, December 16, 2023 from 9:30 – 11:00 a.m. at Crossroads Church, 554 S. Meridian Road, Youngstown, OH 44509 with a service to follow.

David’s family would like to extend their sincerest appreciation to the staff at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Youngstown for the tremendous care and compassion they showed.

Arrangements made by the Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home. Condolences can be made online at vaschakkirilafh.com.

