David L. Braff, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David L. Braff, 65, was called home Thursday, March 19, 2020. He was a true fighter until God needed another Angel.

He was born David Lane Braff on May 9, 1954 in Youngstown to Norman Braff and Donna L. Anthony Braff.

Dave was a 1972 graduate of Boardman High School. He then went on to graduate from the University of Miami, where he received his B.S. Degree in History.

After high school, Dave moved to Pompano Beach and Boca Raton, Florida. After many years there, he ended up moving to Palm Springs, California and eventually making Thousand Oaks, California his permanent residence.

Besides being a proud father of his sons, both of California, he instilled a great work ethic in both of them, which he thought was very important. Dave was also a loving brother to his sister. Whenever she needed advice, he was always there for her. He was a great uncle to his nieces and his great-niece and great-nephew.

In Dave’s spare time, he enjoyed going to church and going to the beach to relax and lay in the sun. He especially loved golf, working in his yard and going to breakfast with his two sons and then going to their favorite place, Magoos or Boney Mountain Tavern to watch football games. He also loved to watch his sons play and referee basketball. Dave enjoyed coming back home where he grew up and then taking a day trip to Lake Geneva where his parents had a cottage when he was younger but most of all, he loved his family and always put them first before anything else.

Dave was a hard worker and was a leading force behind opening up the first CBD store in Boardman, where he grew up, called Pacific Wellness Naturalz, which he, his family and his partners were very proud of. He worked so hard to get it up and running this past year.

Dave’s favorite sayings were: “Everything happens for a reason” and “God puts you where your supposed to be.” We will always carry your memory in our hearts.

Dave leaves his sons, whom he was so very proud of, David Braff, Jr. and Michael Braff, both of California; his sister, Sheree L. Bevan of Canfield; nieces, Breeann D. (Levi) George and Kristine L. Bevan; great-niece, Jaime L. Collins and great-nephew, Jared J. Noble.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Arrangements are being made by the Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home in Youngstown.

A private service will be held.

