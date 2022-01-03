AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David Edward Bagnoli, 56 of Austintown, passed away Monday December 27, 2021 at Elizabeth Mercy Health Hospital from heart failure and battling a lung infection (unrelated to COVID).

He was born August 13, 1965, son of Frank and Mary Bagnoli of Austintown.

Dave was a 1983 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School and went on to graduate from New Castle School of Trades in Electrical Maintenance in 1988.

He worked several years for R Allen Company installing underground fuel tanks and pumps for gas stations and car dealerships and also a few years at Holly Beverage.

In 1997, he married Stacy Schrader and had a daughter, Madison in 1998.

In 1999, at the late age of 34, he enlisted in the United States Navy and served as a Navy Airman. His job title was Aviation Maintenance Administrator aboard the USS George Washington 73 combat vessel. One of his most memorable times of his service was when the carrier ship was deployed to the New York Harbor during the 911 terrorist attacks. His ship was providing protection and air defenses for the harbor and the City of New York.

After his divorce and years in the service were over, Dave bought a limousine in 2004. He worked along side of his father’s family business, FAB Limousines, Inc. After several years as an independent contractor chauffeur he remained self-employed doing various jobs. Some of his favorite jobs were landscaping, produce sales and maintaining Awesome Self Serve Dog Wash. He also was an independent contract carrier for the Youngstown Vindicator/Warren Tribune. He had an impressive work history of seven days a week, every week and never missed a day or took time off for the eight years delivering the Vindicator newspaper. He was a very dedicated hard worker.

Dave enjoyed fishing, occasional gambling and riding his Harley. He also loved listening to classic rock and roll music. He will always be remembered for his quirky sense of humor.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Mary just a year ago.

Dave is survived by his daughter, Madison Bagnoli of Youngstown; his sister, Lisa (Don) Ellis and his brother, Mark (Kim) Bagnoli, both of Austintown; a niece, Brittany Joseph (Christopher) of Newton Falls and nephews, Donny Ellis of Arizona and Austin (Jodi) Bagnoli of Austintown.

Dave will be truly missed by his life partner and best friend of ten years, Karen Pincione of Austintown. They were often called “two peas in a pod” by family and friends. Karen was always by his side with helping hands.

Friends and family will be received at Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home, 3100 Canfield Road in Youngstown, Ohio on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 from 4:00 – 5:45 p.m. with a memorial service to immediately follow.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, January 4 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.