AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David A. Zimmerman, 61, of Austintown, passed away with family by his side on July 1, 2023 at the Hospice House in Poland, Ohio.

David was born on August 11, 1961 to parents Glenn R. and Coletta A. (Sattler) Zimmerman in Zion, Illinois.

He was a graduate of Austintown Fitch High School Class of 1979.

After graduating, he enlisted in the US Army and received multiple awards such as Expert Certificates in M-16 Rifle, Hand Grenade, the Good Conduct Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Army Service Ribbon and an Overseas Service Ribbon. After an Honorable discharge, David returned to the area and worked for Republic Waste Management for 32 years as a Driver.

David enjoyed golfing, fishing, and camping but most of all spending time with family and friends.

David was a member of St. Christine Church and also belonged to the Eagles Club and American Legion.

David was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Glenn R. Zimmerman, Jr.

David is survived by his three sisters, Linda Lawrence of Youngstown; Diane Boyd of N. Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and Marion (Mathew) Sweely of Youngstown, Ohio, 7 nieces and nephews: Amy, Christine, Gregory, Ashley, Alysa, Mathew, and Sean, numerous great-nieces and nephews as well as co workers and friends.

Services will be July 5, 2023 at St. Christine’s Church, 3165 S. Schenley Ave, Youngstown, Ohio, at 10:00 am for visitation following Mass with Father Bob England presiding at 11:00 am.

Condolences can be made online on the Tribute Page at vaschakkirilafh.com

