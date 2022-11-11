YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On October 14, 2022, the Lord called Davene D. Delong from her friends and family.

She was a longtime resident at Victoria House in Youngstown, Ohio. To her fellow residents and the staff she was known as Dee.

Throughout her life, she deeply believed in the Lord and Jesus Christ. As she began what would eventually be her final journey, her faith never wavered. She met her challenge with strength, optimism and faith that God would call her when the time was right. May her strength be a candle of inspiration to all those who knew her.

Throughout her life she loved animals. It did not matter what kind. She had cats, dogs and a bird feeder outside her window. At Victoria House, her friends were family. She played cards and went out to eat with them.

To all those at Victoria House, a special thanks for sharing your love with her.

There will be a prayer service on November 18, 2022 at 10:00 AM, with Pastor Rick from Old North Church presiding at Calvary Cemetery.

Rest in peace, Dee. We will miss you.

