Dante J. Giancola, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dante J. Giancola, 97, passed away peacefully Sunday, April 4, 2021, at the Inn at Christine Valley in Youngstown.



Dante was born September 11, 1923 in Canton Ohio, the son of Joseph and Esther Turco-Giancola.



He served in WWIl – CPL in 486 Bombardment Group. Upon his return worked for 30 years at Republic Steel. A certified Ohio Law Enforcement Officer, retiring and proceeding to work for the Ohio Turnpike Commission.



He married Mary Pierko on January 31, 1948. Together they raised three children, Rose Marie, Dennis and Laura. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather, great-grandfather.



Dante and his wife shared a passion for ballroom dancing having spent majority of all weekends with friends from Idora Park Ballroom to enjoying contests while vacationing and traveling and dancing with local bands. Many knew him as the Chief Umpire for Mill Creek Girls softball league and prior Mill Creek Boys as well as league photographer. A self taught organist he loved playing the organ and had an amazing flair to design and build projects for any request given. Helping anyone in need he was accomplished in all trades.

He was an Usher at St. Christine’s Church for many years and he also helped run the festival fireworks displays.



Dante leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife, Mary; his children, Dennis J. Giancola of Avon and Laura E. Giancola of Canfield; five grandchildren and seven great-grandkids.



Dante was preceded in death by his parents; four siblings and daughter, Mrs. Rose Marie Mezzapeso.



There will be calling hours from 10:00 – 11:30 a.m., on Friday, April 9, 2021 at Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian burial will follow at Noon, at St. Christine Church with Fr. Simon Mino officiating and will be open to family and friends.



Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery.



Family requests that any donations be made to St Christine’s Church.

Due to COVID-19, all social distancing practices will be followed. Masks are required.

