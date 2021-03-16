Dan Nicoara, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Remembering Dan Nicoara of Boardman, Ohio, who passed away suddenly in the early hours of Saturday, March 13, 2021 from heart complications at Boardman Mercy Health Center. The family was at his bedside.



Dan was born October 31, 1947 in Apold Dejos Romania. He came to the United States in 1971 and immediately started a life and family, marrying his wife, Carmen.

He was a welder/fitter and eventually retiring in 2014 from Speciality Fab.



He loved hanging out in the backyard with a campfire, he enjoyed hunting, fishing and was a die hard Cleveland Browns fan. He loved spending time with his grandson, Seth.



Dan was preceded in death by his father, John Nicoara and mother, Elizabeth Nicoara.



He sadly leaves behind his beloved and soulmate, Carmen Nicoara; sister, Minerva Cazac and her husband, George Cazac, from Fort Myers, Florida; his son, Daniel and his fiancée, Gerri and his grandson, Seth.



Friends will be received at Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home, Youngstown, Ohio from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Funeral services will immediately follow at 11:00 a.m. with Fr. James Barkett.



