Cynthia A. Miller, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cynthia A. Miller, 72, passed away on Wednesday, October 20, 2021.

She was born in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Robert and Margaret Bigley.

Cindy was a graduate of Cardinal Mooney High School in 1967.

She worked for Ohio Bell for 32 years.

Cindy enjoyed gambling and gained her nickname “Purple Flame” from loving the color purple and her unique and wild personality. She loved having dogs and enjoyed making people laugh in any situation.

She is survived by three sisters, Diane Bevan of Columbus, Nancy Bigley of Austintown and Lori (John) Merlino of Windsor, Ohio, as well as nieces and nephews, Doug (Andrea) Bevan, Deana (Chris) Bowman, Samantha (Jason) Flaviano and Adam (Edie) Semchee; one great-niece and several great-nephews.

Cindy was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Bobbie Bigley.

Family and friends will be received at the at the Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home, Inc., Youngstown, Ohio on Sunday, October 24, 2021 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m.

A funeral service will be on Monday, October 25, 2021 at the funeral home at 11:00 a.m.

Interment will follow at Greenhaven Cemetery.

The family would like to thank the staff at Ironwood for all of their care. Also a big thank you to Beth Kline, her caregiver, for taking such good care of her for the past few years.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Cynthia A. (Bigley) Miller, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, October 22 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.