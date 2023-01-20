YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Corinne B. Henry, 85, passed away Wednesday evening, January 18, 2023.

Corinne was born February 23, 1937, the daughter of Naldo Davey and Florence Marsh.

Corinne started her work career as a flight attendant for Eastern Airlines. She worked for Eastern Airlines for ten years, then upon earning her BA as a RN, she worked for Northside Hospital in Youngstown, Ohio for 30 years until her retirement.

During those busy years she was a devoted and loving mother to her three sons, David, Michael and William.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her sisters, Carol Pool, Mary Bagnoli, Ida Donaldson and Joyce Ann Davey; brothers, Hobart Davey and Junior Davey and son, William Davey.

Corrine is survived by her sons, David (Tammy) Henry of Salem, Ohio and Michael Henry of Youngstown, Ohio; her sister, Enid Knight; five grandchildren, Greyson Henry, Sara and Sam Meyers, Emily Mackey and Christopher Szimanouss and three great-grandchildren, Brandon Mackey and Luke and Lillian Meyers.

Corrine was a lovely, energetic lady, who enjoyed walking, swimming, reading, Sudoku and especially spending time with her dogs and family. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Services will be held directly after calling hours at Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home, 3100 Canfield Road, Youngstown, Ohio from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m., then prayer service with Father Ralph Edwards at 4:00 p.m. Calling hours and prayer service is open to family and friends.

A television tribute will air Sunday, January 22 at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.