Clive Roger Sims, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Clive Sims passed away on Monday, October 4, 2021.



He was born on June 5, 1969, the son of John (deceased) and Celia (Lawrence) Sims in Felixstowe, Suffolk, UK, where he lived most of his early years.



He married Simone Varner on July 19, 2003 and made his home in Boardman, Ohio, with his wife and mother-in-law, Melissa Varner.

He graduated from Orwell High School, Felixstow, UK and earned his BS in Computer Science & Information Systems in 2008.

He worked at WFMJ Channel 21 since 2012 as a IT professional. He was responsible for key broadcast systems maintenance, office network housekeeping, media archiving and overall system maintenance. Prior to that he was an IT specialist at Simon Roofing and Sheet Metal and also worked as a math tutor for the Youngstown City Schools. Prior to coming to the US, he was a shipping clerk and IT supervisor at Denholm Shipping Services Ltd, Felixstowe, Suffolk, UK, where he handled formalities with Customs and Excise for import and export and IT requirements.

He was well known to the Youngstown community when he appeared on Channel 21 to describe the Royal Wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton in 2011 from the eyes of a native Englander.

Friends will be received at the at the Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home, Youngstown, Ohio on Thursday, October 7, 2021 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m.

A Funeral service will be held on Friday, October 8, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

A television tribute will air Thursday, October 7 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.