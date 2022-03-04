YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Christina Tepsick a member of the Holy Trinity Serbian Orthodox Church, fell asleep in the Lord on Wednesday, March 2, 2022.

Christina was born July 6, 1931 in Youngstown, Ohio.

She worked at the Little Forest Medical Center as a cook and was also a volunteer cook at the Holy Trinity Serbian Orthodox Church.

She served as publicity reporter for the church and the Circle of Serbian Sisters events for over 20 years. Christina’s love was writing for the American Srbobran newspaper. She was a member of the Eastern Orthodox Men’s and Women’s Society – S.N.F. Lodge 237 in Youngstown. Christina had the honor to be First Vice President for the Circle of Serbian Sisters for 20 years and then remained an honorary First Vice President.

Preceding Christina in death are her loving husband, Nicholas Tepsick and son, Michael J. Tepsick, as well as four brothers, Stanley Fleece, Joseph Fleece, Raymond Fleece and John Fleece and three sisters, Helen Hrusovski, Irene DeOnofrio and Mary Adler.

She leaves her loving family: daughter, Theresa McClure of Crawfordville, Florida; son, David Tepsick, caregiver of Berlin Center, Ohio and son, Nicholas (Sharon) Tepsick of Ezel, Kentucky. She also leaves behind six grandchildren, Ami (Donnie), Tamera, Thomas (Rachel), Nicholas (Christina), Jenny (Frank) and April (Adam); 15 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren and many other loving nieces and nephews. Christina will be missed by her niece and caregiver, Francis Douglas.

Visiting will be from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Holy Trinity Serbian Orthodox Church, 39 Laird Avenue, Youngstown, followed by a church service at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution may be made to Holy Trinity Serbian Orthodox Church.

Arrangements handled by Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home.

