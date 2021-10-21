Charmaine L. Glaros, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charmaine L.(Flick) Glaros, 71, passed away on Friday, October 8, 2021.

She was born in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Thomas Flick and Patricia (Walker) Flick.

Charmaine was a graduate of Fitch High School in 1969.

She married Matthew Glaros on September 26, 1990, he passed in 1994.

Charmaine worked as a filer for Atty’s Heller, Maas, Moro and MaGill.

She is survived by two brothers, Thomas L. (Cynthia) Flick of Canfield and Michael (Nancy) Flick of Hubbard and a sister Karen Patterson of Youngstown. Charmaine also leaves many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband and parents.

Family and friends will be received at the at the Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home on Friday, October 22, 2021 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Interment will be at Canfield Cemetery.

