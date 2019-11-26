Charlotte H. Hawkins, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charlotte H. Hawkins passed away peacefully, Monday, November 25, 2019, with her daughter and son-in-law by her side.

Charlotte was born November 12, 1936, at a home on 886 Rose Street, Youngstown, Ohio, to Phillip S. and Charlotte (Lottie) Puskarcik Houser.

Charlotte was a 1954 graduate of Chaney High School.

She worked at Farmer’s National Bank, Canfield, for 25 years, retiring at 74.

She enjoyed cooking, reading, horse racing, antiquing and being with family and friends.

Words cannot express what a wonderful and caring woman she was. She will be greatly missed.

Charlotte is survived by a daughter, Cynthia (Michael) Williams of Canfield, with whom she lived; her sisters, Phyllis (Dick) DiOrio of Canfield, Loretta (Gary) Rochow of California, Mary (Bill) Torek of Texas; stepgranddaughter, Kim (Jason) Chadwell of Dayton, Ohio; nieces, Laura (Rick) Blanco and Julie Anderson; nephew, Brian Rochow; great-nieces, Amanda, Ashley and Lindsey and great-nephew, Mark.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert D. Hawkins, whom she married January 21, 1961 and celebrated 50 years together until September 30, 2011 and her niece, Kim.

The family would like to thank the staff of Mercy Hospital in Boardman for her great care and support. Private services were held.

Arrangements handled by Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home.

