Charles M. Hubinsky, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles M. Hubinsky of Youngstown, passed away peacefully on the morning of Friday, March 20, 2020 with his loving wife of 46 years, Mary Lou, by his side.

He was born July 26, 1937 in Youngstown, the son of Michael and Helen Hubinsky.

He graduated from Chaney High School in 1955 and served two years in the United States Marine Corps.

He worked in skilled trades at General Motors in Lordstown for 33 years, retiring in 1999.

Chuck was an avid golfer who not only loved playing but watching every tournament as well. Golf was more than just a hobby for him, it was a passion and one he excelled at. He was also a big fan of the Cleveland Browns and The Ohio State Buckeyes.

He belonged to Holy Name Church in Youngstown, as well as the Catholic War Vets.

Chuck’s generous and kind nature earned him many friendships throughout the course of his life. His sense of humor and easy-going demeanor put everyone around him at ease and his company was enjoyed by all.

Chuck is survived by his devoted wife of 46 years, Mary Lou Hubinsky, whom he married November 24, 1973; his sister, Ann Czopur of Youngstown; nephews, Denny Czopur of Youngstown and Edward (Linda) Czopur, Jr. of Canfield; niece, Michelle Zupko of Austintown and several great and great-great-nieces and nephews.

Chuck was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Michael Hubinsky and brother-in-law, Edward Czopur, Sr.

Private services will be held on Monday, April 6, 2020.

Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home in Youngstown is handling the arrangements.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Charles M. Hubinsky, please visit our floral store.