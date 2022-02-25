CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dr. Charles A. Crans, M.D. passed away on Wednesday, February 23, 2022.

He was born December 17, 1933 in Braddock, Pennsylvania, son of Andrew and Helen Buby-Cranisky.

Charles married his beloved wife, Teresa M. Hejnosz on July 2, 1955 and began raising their family while attending Pharmacy School at the University of Pittsburgh. While working as a pharmacist, he realized his love for helping people and the world of medicine, so he attended the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, graduating in 1962. Dr. Crans served an internship at McKeesport Hospital and later completed a residency in general surgery at Youngstown Hospital Association.

He completed two years of military service in the United States Navy where he attained the rank of Lt. Commander. During his service he was stationed at San Diego Naval Hospital, San Diego, California, was aboard the hospital ship U.S.S. Sanctuary off the Republic of Vietnam and later stationed at Jacksonville Naval Hospital, Jacksonville, Florida. He received the National Defense Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal, and the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal and was honorably discharged in 1969.

He returned to Youngstown upon completion of his military service to join Drs. Nelson, Flynn and Turner in practice. He later opened his private practice and in 1979 was appointed Chief of Surgery of Youngstown Hospital Association Northside and Southside Hospitals. He served more than 15 years as Chief of Surgery, overseeing the Residency Program and devoting his time as a teacher, mentor, physician and administrator. A colleague of his recently expressed that “some people in your life leave a mark forever and he was one of them.”

He spent time teaching as an associate professor at NEOUCOM, served as the President of the Mahoning County Medical Society in 2007 and 2008 and received the Distinguished Physician award in 2009.

He retired from medicine in January, 2003 to spend more time with his family but enjoyed every moment of his professional career. He loved people, all people and had respect for everyone that he encountered in his life, greeting everyone with a smile and a positive thought.

He enjoyed spending time with his family, playing Pinochle cards on Sundays, taking frequent trips to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, fishing trips with his sons and he loved being surrounded by his wife and children, especially his grandchildren who were his pride and joy. He enjoyed woodworking in his spare time.

He was a devout Catholic, starting and ending every day with a prayer and served as an usher at St. Christine’s Church.



He will be deeply missed by his five children, Debbie (Jeff) Kunkle of Choctaw, Oklahoma, Donna Esterly of Poland, Ohio, Darlene (Ron) Brown of Boardman, Ohio, Drs. Charles (Mara) Crans, Jr. of Camden, Maine and Dr. David (Toni) Crans of Canfield, Ohio; 11 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and his twin sister, Cathy Koncerak of Irwin, Pennsylvania.

Dr. Crans was preceded in death by his parents; his beloved wife of 65 years, Teresa; his sister, Helen Ferencz and his son-in-law, Larry Esterly.

Friends will be received at the Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home, Youngstown, Ohio on Sunday, February 27 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m.

A closing prayer service will be held on Monday, February 28 at 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home and a Funeral Mass will follow at 10:00 a.m. at St. Christine’s Church.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Dr. Charles A. Crans, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, February 27 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.