Catherine Rigas, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Catherine (Hrisanthou) Rigas passed away peacefully in her sleep Wednesday, July 17, 2019.

Born June 4, 1933, in Xylokastro, Corinthias, Greece, Catherine met her husband, Thomas, when he and his father were visiting family in Greece. The moment he laid eyes on Catherine in church, he knew he would marry her. And he did. Tom married Catherine in Greece and brought his new bride to the United States in 1955.

In Youngstown, Catherine was a member of Saint John Greek Orthodox Church, where she was a member of Philopotchos, served on Parish Council, was on the Stewardship Committee, sang in the choir and taught Greek school.

In her younger years, she was a member of the Youngstown Symphony Guild and worked part-time as a sales associate for Casual Corner.

Her family will always remember her remarkable style and the years where she spent hours daily meticulously sewing all the clothes for her daughters.

As a young girl growing up in Greece, she endured World War II where the Germans and Italians occupied her town. She was a Girl Scout. In school, she was a top academic student and an athlete where she held records in sprinting, hurdles, long jump and high jump. She had the honor of being the leader in her hometown’s parades but always, she would say her greatest joys and achievements were her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her three daughters, Zara (Dr. Michael) Cerni of Laguna Niguel, Calfornia, Renee (Dr. Larry) Gessner of Canfield, Ohio and Pamela (Dr. Konrad) Filutowski of Orlando, Florida; five grandchildren, Dr. Troy (Katelyn) Gessner, Lauren (Jake) Walker, Sebastian, Dr. Oliver and Zoe Filutowski and two great-grandchildren, Irene and Alena Walker.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Tom and her brother, Nicholas.

Friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., on Friday, July 26, 2019 at St. John Greek Orthodox Church in Boardman and also from 10:00 – 10:30 a.m., at the church, on Saturday, July 27, 2019, where the funeral will take place at 10:30 a.m.

Burial will be held at Forest Lawn Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. John Greek Orthodox Church, 4955 Glenwood Avenue, Boardman, OH 44512.

Arrangements handled by Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home.

