Catherine Mary Campana, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Catherine Mary (Pepperney) Campana, 83, passed away on Saturday, December 12, 2020.

Cathy always had a smile and a story for everyone. She dearly loved her family and friends, her church and helping others.



Cathy is survived by her sons, Thomas J. (Beth) of Akron, John M. (Juliann) of Tallahassee, Florida and James J. of Youngstown; brother, James A. Pepperney, Jr. (Jeanne); grandchildren, Joelie and Jace and several nieces, nephews and cousins.



She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 50 years, Gene Alfred Campana and her parents, James Albert Pepperney, Sr. and Catherine Louise (Butsko) Pepperney.



Cathy was born at Northside Hospital in Youngstown, Ohio, on May 23, 1937.

She attended St. Columba Elementary School grades 1-8 where she was a spelling champion and editor of “The Little Globe” newspaper. She graduated from Ursuline High School in 1955 with honors and attended St. Elizabeth Hospital School of Nursing.



Her career in Nursing began at St. E’s as a Pediatric Nurse, where she was also a clinical instructor for Pediatrics and Obstetrics. She continued her career at The Cleveland Clinic (General Duty Nursing) and Youngstown University where she worked part time in the Health Clinic while she was pursuing her Bachelor of Science degree. Cathy also worked in private duty nursing and was employed by Choffin School of Practical Nursing. After taking time off to have a family, she returned to nursing working part-time for Drs. Daniel Handel and Anthony Mehle from 1977 until her retirement in 2006.



Cathy and Gene were introduced by mutual friends during the summer of 1964 and were married October 30, 1965. They resided on the west side of Youngstown, where they became active members of St. Christine Catholic Church. Cathy was devout in her Catholic faith, regularly attending mass and participating in the Women’s Renewal at the Church. She and Gene decided to send their children to Parochial School.

While her children attended St. Christine School, Cathy was active with the Home & School Association, where she worked on the newsletter. She started the Tea for Mothers with mothers of new students and was on the planning committee for the annual Sweetheart Dance. She was also an Assistant Den Mother for her sons’ Cub Scout Troops. Cathy served on the Church’s Health & Wellness Committee and worked its annual Health Fair. She and Gene also volunteered for the Church’s Bread and Soup program, where they delivered food to those in need. Cathy served for several years on the Ursuline Alumni Quarterly newsletter committee and was a volunteer Usher at the Youngstown Symphony Center.



Cathy cherished the friendships she made and retained throughout her life. She was involved in many social clubs-card club, stock club and Women’s Renewal social gatherings. She and Gene enjoyed traveling together. They enjoyed many trips to Florida, Las Vegas, bus trips to surrounding areas with friends and cruises to Alaska and the Caribbean.



Cathy will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery.

A funeral mass will be held in Cathy’s honor at St. Christine Catholic Church, 3165 S. Schenley Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44511, at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 17, 2020.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Christine Catholic Church.



Arrangements handled by Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home.

