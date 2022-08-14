POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Catherine Marie Banko, 94, passed away peacefully, Friday afternoon, August 12, 2022, at her home at The Inn at Poland Way surrounded by her own family and her Poland Way family.

Kay was born on March 12, 1928, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late John and Milka Rendulich Soski.

She was a 1945 graduate of The Rayen High School.

She was a clerical worker and an office manager for several companies, including the Cavanaugh Company and Consolidated Stores.

She was a member of Holy Apostle Parish ~ Sts. Peter and Paul Croatian Church. She also was a 50 year member of St. George Lodge No. 66.

Five years ago, she made her home at the Inn at Poland Way where her loving, kind ways impacted the lives of both staff and residents.

Kay leaves to cherish her memory, a daughter, Nancy (Thomas) Rebold and a son, Nick (Kim) Banko of Tierra Verde, Florida and two grandsons, Kole and Jett of St. Petersburg, Florida and several nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Nick Banko, whom she married February 8, 1958 and whom died November 16, 2003. Also preceding her in death, sisters, Ann Vargo, Amy Matune and Barb Reen.

A very special thank you to the staff and residents at the Inn at Poland Way. Your kindness, love and compassion will stay in our hearts always. Kay truly loved her second family the years she resided at Poland Way.

Contributions can be made in Kay’s honor to the Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley, 1300 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Youngstown, OH 44510.

Calling hours will be held at Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. with the service immediately following at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be at Resurrection.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Catherine “Kay” Banko, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, August 15 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.