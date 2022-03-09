YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Caroline Phillips, 81, passed away peacefully Saturday, March 5, 2022, in her home surrounded by her family.

Caroline was born April 5, 1940 in Youngstown, Ohio, daughter of Louis and Ursula Mazzocco.



She was a graduate of Canfield High School class of 1958 and then attended Kent State University.

She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

She was very active and involved in many clubs and organizations especially the Canfield Lions Club where she was awarded the Melvin Jones Fellowship, Lion of the Year Award twice, Light of the Blind and past District Governors Award.

Caroline had a 32-year career working in the aerospace industry for Boeing International. She had the opportunity to be on the staff that supported the first space shuttle flight. She did parts supply quality control.



Retiring at a young age she returned to the Youngstown area where she made her home.

She is survived by her sister, Marijane Martin of Youngstown and a brother, Carmel Mazzocco (Jini) of Columbia, Missouri and numerous nieces and nephews.

Family and friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon on Saturday, March 12, 2022 at Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home. Visitation will start with a commemorative service by the Lions Club. Funeral services will be at Noon. A luncheon will follow at A-a-Cart in Canfield, Ohio.

The family deeply appreciates Hospice of the Valley’s care of and kindness to Caroline.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512

