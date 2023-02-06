YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carole Marie Barnett, 77 of Henderson, Nevada passed away peacefully at home on January 23, 2023 from a rare neurologic disorder.

Carole was born on September 25, 1945 in Youngstown, Ohio and was the youngest daughter to the late John and Ann ( Dzumba) Bobanic.

She graduated from Chaney High School in 1963, matriculated at Youngstown State University and received her degree in Elementary Education, in 1967.

She taught various grades at Byzantine Catholic Central in Poland, Ohio, Yorkville Elementary, Elmhurst, Illinois, and St. Raphael Catholic School, Naperville, Illinois.She coached volleyball, softball, served as Athletic Director and worked many years as Springbrook Golf Course in Naperville, as the Golf Shop Manager.

She also was a lifelong member of the Greek Catholic Union Fraternal Organization Lodge 164 and a member of St. Francis of Assisi knights of Columbus Ladies Auxiliary.

Carole was married to Donald Barnett for 53 years and together they raised two successful sons. In addition to living in Naperville, they also resided in Bloomington, Minnesota and Memphis, Tennessee. She and her husband retired to the Las Vegas area spending time in the warm sun playing golf , making new friends and and frequenting casinos.

She was a loving mother, avid golfer, bowler and a huge sports fan of the Chicago Bears, Blackhawks, White Sox and Vegas Golden Knights. Her love of sports was exceeded by her love of family, cooking, baking and playing games. Her Christmas confections will be sorely missed.

She is survived by her husband, Donald; sons Dr. Sean ( Desiree) Barnett of Arlington Heights, Illinois;Nicholas ( Stephanie) Barnett of St.John, Indiana; five grandchildren, George, Anne, Gavin,Gwen and Darren; older brother Basil ( Patricia) Bobanic of Tampa, Florida and beloved nieces and nephews.

Carole was predeceased by her parents, her older sister and husband, Shirley and Gene Sikora.

A visitation will be held on February 14, 2023 at St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church, 365 S. Belle Vista Ave, Youngstown, Oh from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 a.m. and burial at Calvary Cemetery .

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations made to St.Jude Children’s Hospital , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 in Carole’s name.

Arrangements are being handled by the Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, February 7 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.