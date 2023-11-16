YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carmel Catherine (nee Shirock) Bianco, 94, formerly of 51 N. Portland and Brandywine Apartments in Youngstown, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 14, 2023.

Carmel was born on August 9, 1929 in Girard, Ohio to John and Anna (nee Checkel) Shirock, where she was raised with her sister, Genevieve.

While working as a line worker at Benada Aluminum, one of her close friends and coworkers introduced her to Eugene Bianco, whom she married on May 22, 1965 and had two wonderful boys, Richard and Mark. Always independent, she reentered the workforce as a custodial aide for Cleveland School and other schools in the Youngstown district for more than 30 years.

In her twilight years she enjoyed visiting and connecting with family and friends, usually over a cup of potato soup at Eat- ‘N-Park, ribs at Ruby Tuesdays, hot dogs and potato puffs from Hot Dog Allie, or just a strawberry milkshake from Dairy Queen. If not in person, then she would call and have her morning coffee with them over the phone. She loved talking about their day and if the conversation stalled, she would talk about some of her favorite TV programs like ice skating, funny animals she saw on America’s Funniest Home videos, or the deal of the day on QVC. She was also a very proud grandmother and never missed an opportunity to talk about how grown her granddaughters were getting and the activities they were doing. An avid dog lover, her face would light up any anytime there was one nearby. She will be remembered most for her kind and generous spirit, always offering to help whenever she thought someone was in need.

Carmel is survived by her sons, Richard (Kevin) Bianco of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Mark Bianco of Poland, Ohio; her daughter-in-law, Molly (nee Hartill) Bianco and granddaughters, Annabel and Oliva of Canfield, Ohio; sister-in-law, Rosemary (Ty) Brown of California and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Eugene; sister, Genevieve (John) Moritz and sisters-in-law, Irene (Arthur) Lehman, Dolores (Gerald) Macciomei and Dorothy (Alex) George.

Calling hours will be held on Monday, November 20, 2023 from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. at Vachak-Kirila Funeral Home, 3100 Canfield Road, Youngstown, Ohio, with a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at St. Brendan Church, 2800 Oakwood Avenue, Youngstown, Ohio with Father Bob England presiding.

Interment will be at Resurrecton Cemetery in Austintown, Ohio.

