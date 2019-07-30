Brian D. Halfhill, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held on Thursday, August 1, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., at St. Christine Church in Youngstown, for Brian D. Halfhill “Half,” 58, who passed away on July 29, 2019.

Brian was born September 21, 1960, in Youngstown, the son of Edwin Halfhill and Veronica Berrish Halfhill.

He was a 1978 graduate of Ursuline High School and attended Youngstown State University and graduated from Indian River State College in Florida.

He attended St. Christine Church and he was the CEO of Haf-Hil Services, Inc.

“Half,” was an extremely talented athlete! He excelled in baseball and was an All Steel Valley quarterback on the Youngstown Ursuline football team in 1978. He is in the Ursuline Hall of Fame, for both football and baseball.

He played golf in several Pro-AM golf events and enjoyed championships at Youngstown Country Club and many other charitable events over 35 years.

He loved spending time at his condo in Hilton Head and enjoyed dining out, especially at the Sage Room in Hilton Head. He was a very kind and generous man and he will be greatly missed!

Surviving are his wife of 25 years, Caroline DeLisio; a son, Nicholas (Andrew) Halfhill of San Francisco; two daughters, Bryanne (Matt) Johnson of Chicago and Jillian Halfhill of Del Ray Beach; mother of his three children, Renee Halfhill; two sisters, Deborah (Ron) Toman of Youngstown and Pamela (Rich) Liposky of Hubbard; four grandchildren and his faithful companion, his dog, Jake.

He was preceded in death by his parents and will be joining them and his best friend, Luke, in Heaven.

Friends will be received on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. and again on Thursday, August 1, 2019, at 9:30 a.m., at the Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home in Youngstown.

