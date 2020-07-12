Brian Bednarik, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at the Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home at 11:00 a.m. for Brian Bednarik, 61, who passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020 from cancer.

He was born March 10, 1959 in Youngstown, Ohio, son of Paul Bednarik and Lillian (Ready) Bednarik.

Brian was a 1975 graduate of Chaney High School and worked as a self employed mechanic.

He enjoyed motorcycles and cars, working on them with friends cars.

Surviving are a brother, Craig Bednarik of Youngstown and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Friends will be received from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home, Inc., Youngstown, Ohio.

Due to COVID-19 masks are suggested and we ask that social distancing be practiced.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Brian Bednarik, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, July 13, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.