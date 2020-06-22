Brian Alfred Fountaine, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Brian Alfred Fountaine, beloved father and husband, died peacefully on Monday, June 22, 2020 at Hospice House in North Lima, Ohio after a long battle with multiple systems atrophy (MSA), a variant of Parkinson’s disease.

Brian was born in Youngstown, Ohio on December 25, 1955 to the late Tom and Monica Warner Fountaine.



Brian worked for the State of Ohio for the Ohio Lottery Commission for 31 years.

He volunteered at Hospice House, as a Boy Scouts of America Cubmaster, and as a Little League baseball coach.

He tended to St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church as sexton and member of the church council.

Brian was a loving husband and father, proud of his family. He was a character and a pacifist, gregarious and kind. He will be remembered for his optimism, his wit, and his love.



Brian is survived by his wife, Carol Zirounis Fountaine and his children, Michael and Alexandra Fountaine. He also leaves behind his twin sister, Renee (Ken) Popovec; his older brother, Greg (Debbie) Fountaine; several loving nieces and nephews and many cousins and friends.



He was preceded in death by his brother and sister-in-law, Tom and Pam Fountaine.



Calling hours will be held at Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m.with a Trisagion service at 5:30 p.m.

A funeral service will be held with social distancing at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. A visitation will precede at 9:30 a.m.. The family asks that all guests please wear a mask and maintain a social distance of six feet during all gatherings. The family wishes to accept condolences, but they ask that visitors refrain from hugs and handshakes.



Donations may be made in Brian’s memory to the Multiple System Atrophy Coalition (www.multiplesystematrophy.org)

