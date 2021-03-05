Betty L. Dzuroff, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty Dzuroff, 92 of Boardman, passed away peacefully at Shepherd of the Valley in Poland on Thursday afternoon, March 4, 2021.



Betty was born on November 12, 1928, in Canton,Ohio to Chester and Lena Forehope.

She was member of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church- Holy Name of Jesus.



She attended Mckinley High School in Canton and worked at several grocery stores.



She married Michael Kavinsky in 1947 and was married until his passing on July 4, 1952.

She remarried John Dzuroff on July 10, 1954 and enjoyed 53 years of marriage until his passing in 2007.



Betty was preceded in death by her parents and husbands; a sister, Rebecca Wagner; a toddler son, Michael Lynn Kavinsky, as well as her adoptive brothers and sisters, John and Martha Martinko, Leaonard and Agnes Martinko, Lucille and Bernard Kramer, Thomas Martinko and Raymond Thomas.



Betty is survived by two grandchildren: a grandson, James Kopanic, Jr. with whom she shared a home and a granddaughter, Jennifer Kopanic, as well as a daughter, Deborah Kopanic. She is also survived by a sister, Donna Roland; two special nieces, Marie Rolland and Barbara Wagner-Page; several nephews in and around the Canton area and by the John Martinko families who took her in at a young age and made her their own. Surviving are Janice Leskovec-Steinmaus and sons, Lorrie Nelson and family, Charles and Peg Martinko, Betty Thomas and family, as well as the families of Lucille Kramer, Leonard Martinko and Thomas Martinko. She is also survived by several Godchildren.



Arrangements have been entrusted to the Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home in Youngstown. Friends may call at the funeral home, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 9, with a service following at 11:00 a.m. with Fr.John Jerek.

Due to Covid-19, masks are required and please follow the Covid guidelines.

Mass will be scheduled at a later date.

A television tribute will air Sunday, March 7, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.





