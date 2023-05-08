YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Bessie (Giannios) Kapsal, age 98, on Saturday May 6, 2023, in Fort Myers, Florida.

She was born on November 11, 1924 in Youngstown, Ohio to Gust and Mary Giannios.

A daughter of Greek immigrants, as a child she helped to support her family by selling her father’s chocolate confections door-to-door. This home-based family business was the early beginning of what is now Giannios Candy Company.

After graduation from South High School, Bessie attended Youngstown University.

As a young woman, she worked at The Oyster House and Isaly’s Dairy (known for creating the Klondike Bar), while remaining associated with the family business.

Bessie was married in 1959 to Leonidas Kapsal, with whom she welcomed two children. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 30 years, as well as her brothers John and James, and her sister Betty.

Bessie had a beautiful singing voice, loved butter pecan ice cream, and spending time with family and friends. She was a woman of great faith, kindness and patience, who placed God and family at the center of her life.

She was a member of St. John the Forerunner Greek Orthodox Church and Philoptochos Society for many years. She enjoyed participating in the yearly church Glendi festival.

Bessie leaves to cherish her memory her son Christopher (Wendy), daughter Pamela (Rev. Nicholas), grandchildren Mark (Emily), Jaime (Jonathan) and Niko, great-grandchildren Levi and Ariella, and loving nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, May 12, 2023 at St. John the Forerunner Greek Orthodox Church, 4955 Glenwood Avenue, Boardman, Ohio, with the funeral service to follow at 11:00 a.m.

Internment will be at Forest Lawn Cemetery, where she will be reunited with her beloved husband Leo.

Arrangements are being handled by the Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home.

