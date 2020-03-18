Bert Pavicic, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bert Pavicic, 90, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020 at home.

Bert was born June 16, 1929, in Youngstown, the son of Frank and Bromka Stvauev Pavicic.

He graduated from Campbell High School in 1947, graduated Youngstown State University with a B.S. in Education in 1960, received his Master’s Degree in Education from Westminster College in 1964 and attended Bowling Green College in 1965.

Bert served in the United States Army as a P.F.C., Forward Observer during the Korean War.

Bert held several jobs prior to becoming a teacher for the Youngstown City Public Schools, including a laborer at Youngstown Sheet and Tube, a storm window assembler at Calex Company, a carpenter and the owner and manager of a local restaurant in Warren.

He belonged to Holy Trinity Serbian Orthodox Church, where he was a member of the men’s club and a player/coach of the church team.

He was also a member of the Serbian National Foundation and the Mathematics Teachers of Northeastern Ohio.



Bert is survived by his wife, Lucille Shepas, whom he married January 28, 1956; a son, Mark Pavicic of Youngstown; two daughters, Paula Pavicic of Cleveland and Lynn Krispinsky of Streetsboro and two grandsons, Matthew and Luke Krispinsky of Streetsboro.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Anise Prodonivich and a brother, Eli Pavicic.



A private funeral service was held at the Holy Trinity Serbian Orthodox Church

Arrangements handled by Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home.

