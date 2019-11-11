Barry Lazich Allison (Meshel), Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barry Lazich Allison (Meshel), 68, passed away at home Thursday, November 7, 2019.

Barry was born on April 8, 1951 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Senator Harry Meshel and Judy Lazich Meshel.

Barry was a 1969 graduate of The Rayen High School and attended Y.S.U.

He was in Real Estate Development with several corporations until his retirement in 2010.

Over the years, he traveled extensively around the United States and enjoyed camping in the mountains with his friends.

Barry is survived by his sister, Melanie Meshel Thompson of Youngstown and many cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Friends and family may call from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m., with a prayer service at 5:45 p.m., Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home, 3100 Canfield Rd., Youngstown.

