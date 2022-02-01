YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara Loy (Georgetson) Zervos, 82, passed away Friday evening, January 28, 2022, at Hospice House in Boardman surrounded by her daughters.

Barbara was the daughter of Constantine “Gus” and Kaleroy “Loy” (Chelekis) Georgetson, born September 12, 1939 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Barbara’s early childhood was spent in the Oakland neighborhood of Pittsburgh where her parents owned Georgetson’s Flowers. They later moved to Whitehall where she graduated from Baldwin High School in 1957. She attended Southern Seminary in Buena Vista, Virginia (now Southern Virginia University) earning a degree in office management, enjoying sorority life and often visiting with relatives who lived nearby Lexington. She continued her studies at Davis and Elkins College earning a degree in accounting.

After graduation she moved back to Pittsburgh and began her career in the accounting offices of J.C. Penney, Co. and later Price Waterhouse Accounting. She rejoined the workforce once her daughters were teens as a preschool teacher in Niles at Small World DayCare Center and managed her husband’s medical office until his retirement.

She met her future husband, Dr. Skevos M. Zervos, on a family visit to Youngstown and they married July 25, 1970, at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church in Pittsburgh. Together they created their family home on a farm in Vienna and the stylish city girl adjusted to country life through a beautiful garden and raising her beloved champion Weimaraners. She loved hosting family and friends on the farm for summer picnics and holidays.

She was a member of St. John the Forerunner Greek Orthodox Church in Youngstown, where she was of the Philoptochos Society, a GOYA advisor when her girls were young and a member of the Senior Citizens group.

She was a lifelong member of the Daughters of Penelope, Methone Chapter #183, she held many positions including chapter president. While president, she earned the Outstanding President of the Year award by the Buckeye District. Barbara was also a member of E.A.D. and the Tsintzina Historical Society. Every summer she spent the last weekend of July in Chautauqua, New York, attending the Tsintzina Convention to celebrate her Greek heritage and village from which her family had immigrated. She loved seeing her extended family, Greek dancing into the early hours and creating a lifetime of memories and friendships.

Barbara loved traveling with her husband and friends, especially to Greece and to visit her daughters. She had a welcoming smile and an infectious giggle which she extended to everyone. She enjoyed celebrating the milestones of her family, friends and godchildren and always had a card and a gift ready for any occasion. She has a close knit circle of friends who would stay up late on the phone, laughing about their days, the antics of their children and making plans for their next get together.

She leaves behind her three girls who will eternally miss her, Chryse (Michael) Ellinos of Boardman, Kaleroy Zervos of Mumbai, India and Ria Zervos (Raul Jimenez) of San Jose, Costa Rica. She loved and spoiled her four grandchildren, Isabella and Michael Ellinos and Sophia and Nikolas Jimenez-Zervos. She will also be missed by her sister-in-law, Joan Georgetson of Pittsburgh and her many nieces, nephews and godchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents and brother, Jack Georgetson, along with her in-laws, Dr. Michael and Chrysso Zervos and sisters-in-law, Evangeline Boulis and Marika Sarkos.

Friends and family may call from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 2 at Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home in Youngstown, with a Trisagion Service at 5:30 p.m. and again on Thursday, February 3 from 10:00 – 10:30 a.m. at St. John the Forerunner Greek Orthodox Church in Boardman. A funeral service will follow at 10:30 a.m.

