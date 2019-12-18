Barbara Guerriere, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara Guerriere, 76, passed away on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at her home.

Barb was born May 24, 1943, in Youngstown, a daughter of Frank and Jean (Pluma) Thomas.

She was a graduate of Ursuline High School and YSU.

She worked as a Human Resources Manager for BCD, Incorporated.

She loved her dog, Jake and enjoyed traveling, especially to Florida. She loved to spend time with her five grandchildren.

Barb is survived by two daughters, Dr. Pamela Kovach-Dennis ( Mike Dennis) of Canfield and Michele Zielinski (Steve Zielinski) of Austintown and five grandchildren, Priscilla, Jonathan and Erica Kovach and Nicole and Joey Zielinski.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John Guerriere, whom she married in 1966 and one sister, Jeanne Ronyak.

A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at St. Christine Church, 3165 South Schenley, Youngstown.

Friends and family may call prior to the service, from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at the church.

Arrangements handled by Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Thursday, December 19 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.