Barbara Ann Frenzel, Youmgstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara Ann Frenzel (Fredette), 74, the out of control Amazon shopper, free of charge counselor, casino connoisseur, chocolate cake lover and expert storyteller, joined her Heavenly Father Monday, August 12, 2019.

Barbara was born in 1945 to Leo and Mildred Fredette in Cohoes, New York before moving to Valley Falls, New York.

Barb graduated from Hoosic Valley High School and worked for the State of New York until she married Navy sailor, Werner Frenzel in 1963 because she said he looked so cute in his uniform. She thought he looked cute in that uniform for 54 years until his passing in 2018.



Barbara moved to Youngstown, Ohio after she married, where she worked with her husband running their plumbing company for 20 years, here they raised three amazing children.

She enjoyed weekends on the boat and spending time with her family. Barbara was a wickedly good Scrabble player and could outfish most of the family.



Barbara is survived by her loving children, Kurt Frenzel (Tessa) of Boardman, Kim Frenzel (Jarda Juza) of Jacksonville, Florida and Eric Frenzel (Christine) of Youngstown; ten grandchildren, Molly King, Megan Frankos, Taylor Lewis, Allyson Bailey, Anna Stoffel, Elisabeth Stoffel, Jessica Frenzel, Joshua Frenzel, Julia Frenzel and Jenna Frenzel and six great-grandchildren. Barbara is also survived by some extraordinarily important people in her life: her beloved brother, Arthur “Gus” King; her cousin, should have been her sister, Mary Rose Kopach; sister-in-law, Evelyn (Dennis) Crain and brother-in-law, Dieter (Linda) Frenzel.



Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., at Zion Lutheran Church, 3300 Canfield Road, Youngstown, OH 44511, with Pastor Duane A. Jesse officiating.



If you know Barbara at all then you know how much she loved animals. We would feel so blessed to have donations in her name go to: Friends of Fido, P.O. Box 2963, Youngstown, OH 44511.

Arrangements handled by Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, August 14 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.