Aurelia Simon, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Aurelia Simon, 105, passed away on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at Shepherd of the Valley.



She was born in Yakostorf, Romania and then came to this country as a child.



She was a high school graduate.

Aurelia was a member of Holy Trinity Romanian Orthodox Church and was the eldest member of the church.

She enjoyed being a homemaker.



She married Nick J. Simon in 1936; he passed on November 11, 2007.



Aurelia is survived by her son, Eugene Simon; a granddaughter, Amy Anzevino of Poland, Ohio; great-granddaughters, Maddie and Maya Anzevino, of Poland, Ohio; a nephew, Dr. John Barb of Vermillion, Ohio and a niece, Bonnie Sabula from Texas.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Nick; a brother, John Barb and a grandson, Adam Simon.

Friends will be received at the at the Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home, Inc., Youngstown, Ohio on Monday, March 22, 2021 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. A Funeral Mass will immediately follow at the funeral home.

A television tribute will air Sunday, March 21, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.