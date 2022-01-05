YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Augustas “Gus” C. Rigas passed away on Saturday, December 18, 2021 in Naples, Florida.

Gus was born on November 1, 1929 in Youngstown, Ohio and lived most of his life in Canfield. He was the first son of Katherine (Yambouranis) and George Rigas from Corinth, Greece.

Gus married Elsie Antonette Manolakis on February 16, 1958.

Gus graduated Cum Laude from The Cranbrook School and received his undergraduate degree from MIT.

He then served as a 1st Lieutenant in the United States Air Force from 1951-1953.

His strong work ethics began with his first job being a pin boy at the Champion Bowling Alley in Youngstown. After college and the Air Force, Gus worked for The DeBartolo Corporation as a project manager. Gus became the executive Vice President of the construction department and built several enclosed shopping malls for many years. He met with Mr. DeBartolo every Saturday to go over duties and plans for the upcoming week. When he left the DeBartolo Corporation, he began Rigas Construction and was responsible for all the additions and renovations of the famous “Wick 6” car dealerships and known for exemplary demolition skills. Gus retired in his mid-30s but he couldn’t sit still. Mr. DeBartolo offered Gus a job and he started back with the DeBartolo Corporation in construction and worked in many aspects of the company. Gus then began working for the Cafaro Corporation as a project manager constructing malls in the State of Washington. Retiring from The Cafaro Corporation, he still kept busy with woodworking and blacksmithing and enjoyed living in the country.

Gus was a true outdoorsman. Both an avid hunter and fisherman, Gus raised hunting dogs and went on countless fishing trips from the Florida Everglades to the Arctic Circle. When he was not working or on a hunting expedition, Gus could be found building something in his expansive barn or creating another masterpiece by needlepoint.

Augustas was a member of St. John’s The Forerunner Greek Orthodox Church, St. Katherine’s Greek Orthodox Church in Naples, Florida, The Duquesne Hunting and Fishing Club in Britt, Ontario and a member of Ducks Unlimited serving on several committees and was always interested in conservation.

Augustas leaves his wife, Elsie and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Frank George Rigas and his wife, Cynthia Haver Rigas; his sister, Margaret Rigas Logothetis and her husband, Sorrell Logothetis.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, January 14, 2022 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home, 3100 Canfield Road, Youngstown.

The funeral service will take place on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. at St. John’s the Forerunner Greek Orthodox Church, 4955 Glenwood Avenue, Youngstown with internment at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, 5400 Market Street, Youngstown immediately following the service.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. John’s the Forerunner Greek Orthodox Church and Youngstown State University Foundation.

A television tribute will air Thursday, January 6 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.