WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anne Vorkapich, 92, formally of Warren, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 with her family by her side.

Anne was born on January 12, 1931, in Warren, Ohio, to parents Nicholas Lazarevich and Mary

(Marenchic) Vorkapich.

Anne was a graduate of Waren G. Harding High School.

She met and fell in love with Theodore Vorkapich and they were married on July 25, 1948, and together raised a family and were together until his death in 1990.

Anne worked as an Auditor for Sears Roebuck in Medina for over 22 years until her retirement.

Anne loved to cook and bake and was known for her delicious recipes. She was a member of the Old Trinity Serbian Orthodox Church and was a member of the Circle of Serbian Sisters. Anne also devoted her love and time to the Serbian Children’s Camps for many years.

Anne leaves to cherish her memories her son, Steven Vorkapich, from Brunswick, Ohio, a brother, Alex Lazarevich from Poland, Ohio and three grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her beloved husband, Theodore.

Calling hours will be on Thursday, January 19, 2023 at Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home; 3100 Canfield Rd, Youngstown, Ohio, with a prayer service at 5:45 p.m., viewing from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. There will be a funeral mass on Friday, January 20, 2023 at Old Trinity Serbian Orthodox Church, 420 N Raccoon Rd, Austintown, Ohio at 2:30 p.m.

