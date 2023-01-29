YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anna Marie (Petracci) Brogley passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at the Hospice House.

Anna Marie was born July 20, 1932, in Campbell, Ohio, the daughter of the late John and Mary (Rudolphi) Petracci and was a lifelong area resident.

On September 8, 1956, Anna Marie married the love of her life, the late Stephen M. Brogley who preceded her in death on December 25, 2009. They were married for 53 years.

Anna Marie worked as a title vlerk/office manager for several car dealers in the Youngstown area. She was assistant manager for over 22 years at Mill Creek Village Apartments for Simco Management Corp.

Anna Marie was a member of St. Brendan’s church and later St. Christine’s Church.

She enjoyed cooking, baking, traveling, playing Bingo, going to casinos, crossword puzzles and card club. She was a huge fan of the Cleveland Indians and Cleveland Browns. Most of all, Anna Marie loved spending time with her family.

She will be greatly missed by her three children, daughter, Karen Brogley Krause; two sons, Kenneth (Christina) Brogley and Kevin (Louanne) Brogley; six grandchildren, Kristin, Matthew, Kaitlin, Daine, Karly and Kyle; four great-grandchildren, Logan, Emma, Angelo, Riley and many loving nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Anna Marie was preceded in death by her brothers, Tony DiMarzio, Frank DiMarzio, Albert DiMarzio, Arthur Petracci and Marshall Edward Petracci.

Family & friends may call on Monday, January 30, 2023, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., for calling hours at Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home, 3100 Canfield Road, Youngstown, Ohio and Tuesday, January 31, 2023, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., at St. Christine Church, 3165 South Schenley Avenue, Youngstown, with an 11:00 a.m. Mass with Father Jerek.

The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at Boardman Mercy Health and Hospice of the Valley for the care and comfort they gave.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made to Hospice of the Valley.

A television tribute will air Monday, January 30 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.