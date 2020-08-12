Anna Mae Gomori, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A private funeral service was held for Anna Mae Gomori, 93, who passed away on Saturday, August 8, 2020.



She was born February 23, 1927, in Tiltonsville, Ohio, daughter of Stella (Shlater) Kinkus and Frank Kinkus.



She was a homemaker and a founding member of St. Christine Church.



Surviving are two daughters, Jodean Gomori of Austintown, where Anna Mae made her home and Linda (Jack) Covert of Port Tobacco, Maryland; two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Joseph J. Gomori, whom she married June 26, 1948; a son, Joseph Gomori, Jr.; two brothers, Frank Kinkus, Jr. and Edward Kinkus and two sisters, Betty Kovalski and Virginia Stricker.

Arrangements handled by Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home.

