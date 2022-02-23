YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ann Marie Czopur was born in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Mike and Helen Hubinsky, on August 4, 1927, the same birthday as her father. She was the granddaughter of Matus and Anna Benkovic of Allentown, Pennsylvania and John and Anna Hubinsky of Youngstown.

She started her life residing with her parents and older brother, Michael J. Hubinsky on Imperial Street on the west side of Youngstown. She was later joined by her younger brother, Charles (Sonny) Hubinsky. She enjoyed growing up in an ethnically diverse neighborhood. The new little girl across the street from her could only speak Italian when she moved to the neighborhood and became a lifelong friend.

Ann Marie walked to Holy Name School. Her childhood summers were spent with her mother’s family in Allentown, Pennsylvania with her Benkovic relatives. She was a member of the speech team at Chaney High School. She would ring her Chaney Cowboy cowbell long after she graduated. She met her husband, Ed Czopur, at a Chaney-South football game.

At age 18, she traveled by train, alone, in 1945 to San Francisco to be near Ed who was recovering from his World War II wounds at a military hospital. During her stay she did clerical work for the Navy at Vallejo, California. They returned to Youngstown and were married August 17, 1946 at Holy Name Church. Their first son, Eddie, was born while they lived on Kenmore, in Youngstown. The family moved to Hermosa Drive in Youngstown, her home for 70 years, in 1952. Her second son, Denny, came along in 1955.

She was a charter member of St. Christine Church and attended daily Mass for many years. She volunteered at the St. Christine’s School library that she helped to found with the religious staff and also enjoyed reading books to the children.

She and seven friends from the Imperial Street neighborhood formed Club 56 and had a monthly card game for years. After her husband took up golf, she took up golf too and treasured playing Par 3 golf with him.

Ann Marie was a happy housewife who enjoyed cooking, cleaning and people. She quickly made a heartfelt connection with everyone she met. A room she was in was not often quiet. She loved to talk. She knew how to tell a story and make ordinary life interesting. She was a social network and would always spread the news of family and friends. She became the “neighborhood Mom” who involved herself in everyone’s activities. She was a time machine that could take you back to living in the 1930s, 1940s and 1950s. She enjoyed watching and feeding her red winged blackbird and her cardinal outside her kitchen window. When no one was looking she fed table scraps under the table to family pets.

Ann Marie Czopur died Saturday, February 19, 2022.

Her husband, parents and brothers preceded her in death.

She dearly loved her children, Ed (Linda) and Denny Czopur; grandchildren, Melanie (Dave) Gaffney and Eddie (Lindsay) Czopur and great-grandchildren, Mia, Ava and Quinn Gaffney.

She was a worrier. She constantly kept family and friends in mind. People enjoyed her company. She was happy and positive, a cheerleader to everyone.

