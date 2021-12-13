BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ann Jickess, 84 of Boardman, passed away peacefully Friday, December 10, 2021, at her home.

Ann was born February 5, 1937, in Youngstown.

She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Katherine Dimitriou and by her brothers, John Dimitriou and Andrew Dimitriou.

Ann was a loving wife, mother and Yia-yia. She was married to James Jickess for 64 years. Together they raised three children, Kathy (Keith) Cramer of Cleveland, Stacey (Brett) Roberts of East Palestine and Dean (Chrissy) Jickess of Canfield and an honorary daughter, Sharon (Clem) Psenicka of Poland. She leaves behind six grandchildren, Stephanie and Justin Jickess, Nicole (fiancé, Joe) and Athena Cramer, Alexa and Jeffrey Roberts and honorary grandchildren, Carly and Jacob Psenicka. Ann also leaves behind nephews and nieces, Drs. George (Maria) Dimitriou, Francine (Joe) Artiste, Brian (Chelsea) Benfer and Brad (Riann) Benfer. Ann is survived by her three sisters-in-law, Kiki Dimitriou, Mary Dimitriou and Cynthia Benfer and brother-in-law, Jim Benfer.

Ann graduated from East High School in 1954.

She worked at Youngstown City Schools for over 20 years as a secretary.

She was also an active member of the community, involved in Epsilon Alpha Delta, Philoptochos and Roosevelt Luncheon Group.

Ann was a Parishioner of St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church in Youngstown, Ohio her entire life.

Ann loved spending time with her family, friends and grandchildren. She loved going out to dinner, watching Hallmark movies with her husband and eating sweets. She enjoyed her special friendship with her caregiver, Vicky. Ann will be dearly missed by all she leaves behind.

Friends may call Tuesday, December 14 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home, 3100 Canfield Road, Youngstown, OH 44511 where a Trisagion prayer service will be held at 6:30 p.m. Friends may also call on Wednesday, December 15 from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church in Youngstown, with the funeral service to follow at 11:00 a.m.

Family request mask be worn.

Interment at Belmont Cemetery.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 220 N. Walnut Street, Youngstown, OH 44503.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, December 14 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.