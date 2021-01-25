Ann Altemese, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ann Altemese, age 90, passed away on Wednesday, January 20, peacefully at Windsor-Omni Health Center. She was surrounded by her husband, Dan, son, Perry and grandson, Daniel.



Ann was born on January 11, 1931 in Morgantown, West Virginia, daughter of the late Chris and Anastasia Baxavandes.

Ann and family moved to Youngstown in her early teens. She attended and Graduated from East High School in 1949. Ann was a talented singer and participated in many school musicals and also sang in the St Nicholis Greek choir.



Ann held several jobs after high school. Her favorites were payroll clerk at US Steel, fine clothing sales at Livingston’s and receptionist secretary for Dr. Paxton Jones.



Ann leaves behind her beloved husband, Dan; son, Perry and grandson, Daniel.

Ann and Dan recently celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary.

Ann was the youngest of four and survived her dear brothers, Sam, Ted and sister Tula.



Ann enjoyed entertaining friends and family and cooking their favorite Greek dishes.



The family will receive friends on Saturday, January 23, 9:30 – 10:00 a.m. at St Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 230 Walnut Street, Youngstown, Ohio. Services will start directly after.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests any donations to be sent to St Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 230 Walnut, Street, Youngstown, Ohio.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home.



The Altemese family intends to have a celebration of Ann’s life and remembrance at a later date.



A special thank you to the workers at Sunrise of Poland, Omni Windsor House and Hospice of the Valley for Ann’s fine care.

