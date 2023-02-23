HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Angeline D’Antonio, 92, of Hubbard, Ohio, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at home on Wednesday, February 22, 2023.

Angeline was born April 15, 1930 in Youngstown, Ohio, to parents Constantine Dimow and Marjorie Kapezanos Dimow.

She was a graduate of the Rayen High School and married her husband, Sini D’Antonio, on August 31, 1950 and together they raised their family until he passed away in May of 2006.

Angeline was a homemaker and took pride in her cooking and baking. She loved to cook and bake Greek and Italian style recipes that she was known for, especially for her family. She was a member of St. John’s Greek Orthodox Church for many years; a member of the Philoptochos Society and a volunteer/worker, yearly, for the Senior Citizen and Glendi Festival. Spending time with her family was her greatest pleasure and one of her favorite things to do was to travel with her family and grandchildren.

Angeline was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Sini; a daughter, Karen King and her two sisters, Chris Pomponio and Elaine Raiger.

Angeline is survived by her daughters, Cynthia Rosko of Liberty, Ohio and Andrea ( Jim) Pozzuto of Liberty, Ohio; a son-in-law, Kevin King of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; six grandchildren, Andrew Rosko, Jamie Rosko, Nicole (Jon) Mazza, Kelli (Dave) Papania, Keegan King and Anthony Pozzuto; four great-grandchildren, Angelina, James, Aida and Santino; many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Visitation for family and friends will be on Friday, February 24, 2023, at Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home, 3100 Canfield Road, Youngstown, Ohio, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m.

There will be a Liturgy service at St. John’s Greek Orthodox Church, with Constantine Ursachi presiding, 4955 Glenwood Avenue, Boardman, OH 44512, on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 11:00 a.m.

Anyone who would like to honor Angeline with a donation, may contribute to St. John’s Greek Orthodox Church in Angeline’s name.

Condolences can also be made online at Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home.

The family would like to thank Hospice of the Valley for their love and support during this time.

