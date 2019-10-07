Angela “Angie” (Bobala) Fergus, Cornersburg, Ohio

CORNERSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Angela “Angie” (Bobala) Fergus, 86, a lifetime resident of Cornersburg, Ohio, passed away in the early hours of Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Hospice House.

Angie was born April 28, 1933, in Youngstown, the daughter of Michael and Bertha Goshert Bobala.

She graduated from East High School.

She worked all her life, starting with Dr. Fischer in downtown Youngstown, then to Sutton Travel Agency in Boardman, who were like her second family, then to The Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, where she retired from 15 years ago. Angie was heavily involved in the Union there.

She loved to travel, especially to Mexico and Las Vegas. She learned to speak Spanish on her own. She also loved music and played guitar and the organ for many years. She was also a member of the woman’s bowling association. She spent many hours at Mar Hill Lanes, where she won a lot of trophies and awards. Angie also loved art and took painting classes at The Butler Art Institute. In her later years, she added a glass room onto her home, so she was able to enjoy the beautiful roses in her flower garden and spend many hours bird watching, which she loved to do.

Angie is survived by two sisters, Suzanne Bobala, whom she was very close to and enjoyed spending a lot of time with and Joanne Angelo, who recently moved back home from Florida; nieces and nephews; great-nieces and great-nephews, who all enjoyed spending time with their aunt and many good friends.

Besides her parents, Angie was preceded in death by her husband, John Fergus, who passed in 1982 and her nephew Kenneth M. Swingle of Naples, Florida.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, October 10, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., at Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home, 3100 Canfield Road, Youngstown.

Friends and family may call from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at the funeral home.

