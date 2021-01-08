Andrew R. Timko, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Andrew Richard Timko, 84, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, December 14, 2020.

He was an active member of St. Christine Church for 30+ years. His Christian Faith was extremely important to him and was evident in the way he lived his life.



He was born September 15, 1936 in Campbell, Ohio to Michael and Mary Timko.

He was married on September 26, 1959 to the love of his life Adeline “Dee” Delon of McDonald. They were blessed with 61 years of a marriage full of faith, love, joy and laughter.

He is survived by his wife; daughter, Renee Simon (John) and sons, Andy Timko (Lisa) and Bruce Timko (Denise).



Family and sports were his two loves. No matter what sport/activity his grandchildren were in: football, baseball, basketball, golf, soccer, gymnastics, track, dance or music, you would see Andy and Dee sitting in the stands supporting and cheering for all their grandchildren, Brittany Moenter (Simon), John Simon, Andy Timko, Katianne Timko, Jennette Timko, Boo Timko, Brooke Hurt (Timko) and Brianna Timko. Andy also cherished every moment he was able to spend with his four great-grandchildren.



Andy was a standout baseball player leading the Youngstown AA League in hitting in 1956. While playing shortstop for Campbell Memorial, his stellar play earned him the lifetime nickname “Boudreau”, after Indians Hall of Famer Lou Boudreau. He was inducted in the Campbell Athletic Hall Fame “Charter Class” in 1994. Andy continued playing baseball at Ohio University where he earned his degree in Teaching. After his playing days, Andy’s passion for baseball continued as he coached sandlot baseball for eighteen years culminated by leading Livi Steel’s Class B team to back to back NABF World Series titles in 1978 and 1979.



Andy was a school teacher in the McDonald School System for nearly 30 years, retiring in 1988. He also coached football and basketball during his time at McDonald.



He was the last remaining sibling from a family of ten. Preceded in death by four brothers, John, Michael, Raymond and Joseph Timko and five sisters, Katherine Boback, Mary Zetts, Ann Coviello, Agnes Snitzer and Theresa Jeren.

Arrangements handled by Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home.

