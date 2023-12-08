YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Andrew R. “Andy” Havrilla, 84, passed away on Wednesday, December 6, 2023, at the Cleveland Clinic.

Born on December 28, 1938, in Youngstown, Ohio, Andy was the son of the late Andrew and Catherine (Balish) Havrilla.

A 1956 graduate of Chaney High School, Andy was a lifelong resident of the West Side and attended Kent State University and Youngstown State University.

He worked briefly for the Youngstown Fire Department and the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office along with owning a carpet store prior to becoming a Youngstown police officer. While at the Youngstown Police Department he quickly rose through the ranks, achieving the rank of Captain in 1980. While a captain, he was responsible for reorganizing the entire department which, among other things, combined the ranks of detective and sergeant, allowing more movement of personnel. Andy also received many accolades, one in which was for saving a southside family after a bomb was placed on their front porch in 1968. Andy was loved and respected by all, retiring from the department in 1989.

Andy’s love of and devotion to the police department was exceeded only by his love and devotion to family. Andy is survived by his loving wife, Elaine (Maruskin) Havrilla, with whom he shared a beautiful 58-year marriage; he was the proud father of Andrew (Karleen) Havrilla and Richard (Stephanie) Havrilla, both of Canfield; along with six cherished grandchildren, Drew, Ricky, Abbi, Alaina, AJ and Nina; he also leaves behind a sister, Martha Wilaj, of Struthers and many loved nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents; Andy was preceded in death by two brothers, Michael and John.

While younger, Andy was a Class B baseball player and a Golden Gloves boxer, but his real passion for sports was later watching his two sons, then all of his grandchildren. Andy’s grandkids were his pride and joy. He faithfully attended their sporting events, sometimes watching over 100 games during the summer months as he was their number one fan. “Papa” will also be remembered for his countless hours of babysitting his grandkids and always showing up with breakfast from McDonalds, much to their delight.

Andy was a devoted member of St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church in Youngstown.

He will be deeply missed by his family and many friends.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m., on Wednesday, December 13, 2023, at Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home, 3100 Canfield Road, Youngstown, Ohio.

Family and friends may meet at 10:00 a.m., at St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church for a 10:00 a.m., Funeral service on Thursday, December 14, 2023.

Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.

